Western special services deliver chemical weapons to Ukraine — Russia’s OPCW envoy

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries and security services are delivering toxic agents and chemical weapons to Ukraine, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin has told Izvestia.

"We have repeatedly informed the OPCW that toxic agents, precursors, and foreign-made CW ammunition are being transported to Ukraine by foreign mercenaries and security agents. All the information that we provide is based on trustworthy documents and information obtained from the Russian Defense Ministry," the diplomat said.

In his words, personal protective equipment, chemical agents, and their precursors are being delivered to Ukraine in large batches.

"The simultaneous delivery of toxic agents and protective equipment may point to plans to hold large-scale false flag attacks with the use of poisonous substances in the special operation zone," the Russian envoy added.