French politician sees signs of Paris preparing for war with Russia

PARIS, April 9. /TASS/. Paris is increasing its military budget to prepare for a possible war with Russia, Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, wrote on X.

Earlier, the newspaper La Tribune, citing a document in its possession, reported that a draft revision of the military planning law, providing for an increase in defense spending by 36 billion euros by 2030, would be presented to the French Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

"This draft law on military planning envisages a future war against Russia," Philippot stated.

He added that any potential war on France’s eastern flank "does not look promising" and called on Paris to withdraw from NATO to avoid it.