Kiev regime plotting terror attacks on Russian ships in northern seas with Norway’s help

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Kiev regime aided by military specialists from the Norwegian Navy is preparing terrorist attacks against Russian vessels in the Barents and Norwegian Seas, a source in military diplomatic circles told TASS on Thursday.

According to the source, Norway is thus dragging itself and the entire NATO bloc into a military conflict with Russia.

"The Kiev criminal regime is preparing with the help of military specialists from the Norwegian Navy to carry out terrorist attacks against Russian vessels traveling in the Barents and Norwegian Seas from the port of Murmansk and back," he said.

The source specified that a group of Ukrainian specialists is practicing measures jointly with the Norwegian personnel to use submerged and surface unmanned vehicles in northern seas.

According to the source, "a group of servicemen (of about 50-strong personnel) from the Ukrainian Navy’s 385th special-purpose separate marine unmanned systems brigade has arrived in Norway and is practicing the use of submerged and surface unmanned systems in the Norwegian Sea in the conditions of cold temperatures jointly with specialists of the Norwegian Navy’s special operations command."

"The Norwegian leadership's support for the Kiev regime's terrorist activities and the use of its territory to prepare and carry out subversive acts at sea directly drag Norway and the entire NATO alliance into a military conflict with Russia," the source stressed.