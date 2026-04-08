Vance says Israel expressed readiness for more restrained operations in Lebanon

BUDAPEST, April 9. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance stated that the Israeli side had previously indicated its readiness to exercise more restraint in Lebanon, allegedly to help facilitate agreements between Washington and Tehran.

"The Israelis, as I understand it, <...> have actually offered <...> to check themselves a little bit in Lebanon, because they want to make sure that our negotiation is successful," he told reporters before flying to Budapest.

"That's not because that [Lebanon] is part of the ceasefire. I think that's the Israelis trying to set us up for success, and we'll, of course, see how that unfolds in the next few days," Vance added.

According to him, the US "never once said" that the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran applied to Lebanon. He added that if Iran wants the negotiations to collapse because of Lebanon, that is Tehran’s choice. "We think that would be dumb, but that's their choice," the vice president added, referring to the Islamic Republic's authorities.

The Fars news agency previously reported that Iran had suspended the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks," provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be direct.