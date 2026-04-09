Ceasefire offers chance to test US sincerity, Iranian envoy says

ASHGABAT, April 9. /TASS/. The two-week ceasefire reached in the conflict between Iran and the US offers an opportunity to test Washington's sincerity, Tehran’s Ambassador to Ashgabat Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani said.

"The diplomatic staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran, guided by the strategy of Dignity, Wisdom and Expediency, keeps the doors to dialogue open, on the clear condition that the opposite party should abandon its irrational policy. The two-week ceasefire offers an opportunity to test the sincerity of the Americans. Given the past bitter experience of Washington repeatedly violating agreements, this time, Iran is entering talks relying on careful verification efforts performed in the field conditions rather than on trust," the embassy’s press service quoted him as saying.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. The US leader said the decision was subject to Iran agreeing to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, Iran’s 10-point proposal is "a workable basis on which to negotiate." Tehran, in turn, agreed to cease retaliatory strikes if it was no longer attacked. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has acted as a mediator between the parties, invited them to visit Islamabad on April 10 for talks. According to the Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster, the parties are expected to hold direct negotiations.