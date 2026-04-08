Waiting for Ukraine talks, Putin-Orban transcript leak: what Kremlin said

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. In his latest briefing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov talked about the leaked transcript of a private telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Middle East truce, and plans to return to Ukraine negotiations.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin representative.

Putin-Orban conversation leaked

There is nothing in the leaked transcript of a conversation between Putin and Orban which could "sow discord between Moscow and Budapest."

The transcript depicts the Hungarian prime minister as a pragmatic and effective politician, who cares for his country: "The information published by Bloomberg presents Orban from a very pragmatic and effective point of view. He is really a very effective politician, an effective head of state, who protects his country’s interests. Not Russia, not America, but of his country, Hungary."

The transcript paints the Hungarian politician in a good light: "I would even perceive it as material in support of Orban."

The Kremlin doesn’t like private conversations like this being leaked: "Talking about us, you know we are very sensitive to [the confidentiality] of the conversations that take place at the highest level and aren’t pleased with attempts to make the materials of such talks public."

The European Union doesn’t want Orban to be re-elected: "This is well-known, it’s obvious. And, of course, they are in cahoots with the political forces that are up against Orban."

The Ukrainian settlement

The Ukrainian and Iranian settlements are only related indirectly: "On the whole, they are not immediately related processes. They are only related by the fact that the American negotiators are busy with the Iranian stuff."

The Kremlin hopes that Washington pays more attention to Ukraine talks soon: "We hope that now they’ll have more time and possibilities to meet in a trilateral format. We are waiting for this."

Moscow highly appreciates the American negotiators’ efforts and personally of US President Donald Trump to settle the Ukrainian situation: "We still highly appreciate the peacemaking efforts of the American negotiators and personally of President Trump on the Ukrainian track."

The Middle East

The Kremlin always advocated for diplomacy in the Middle East crisis: "I want to remind you that from the very beginning we talked about the need for the soonest transfer of the escalation to the track of political and diplomatic contacts, negotiations."

The Kremlin expects that Washington and Tehran will now fight for their interests at the negotiating table: "Each side will be able to protect their interests not through armed confrontation, but at the negotiating table."

The Kremlin was happy to learn about the truce between the United States and Iran and welcomes the decision not to pursue the path of armed escalation: "Amid yesterday’s tough talk from both sides, which stirred emotions around the world, we, of course, took the news about the truce with great pleasure and welcome the decision not to further pursue the path of armed escalation. And especially not to hit peaceful objects, on Iran’s economic installations. We see it as very important."

The Kremlin hopes for direct contacts between Washington and Tehran in the next few days: "We hope that, as the media reports, direct contacts will take place between the American and Iranian delegations, which will facilitate further peaceful discussions in the next few days."