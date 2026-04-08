US, Iran could jointly charge for passage through Strait of Hormuz — Trump

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of creating a US-Iranian joint venture to charge a fee for the passage of all vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl reported.

"We're thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It's a way of securing it - also securing it from lots of other people. It's a beautiful thing," Trump said, answering a journalist's question about whether he agrees that the Iranians are charging a fee for passage through the strait.

Earlier, Hamid Hosseini, spokesman for Iran's Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union, told the Financial Times (FT) that the Iranian authorities plan to charge a $1 in Bitcoin fee per barrel of oil for tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire, as well as inspect any vessel they deem necessary.