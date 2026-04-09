Russia-US contacts on Ukraine continue informally, confidentially — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington continue their contacts on the Ukrainian issue informally and confidentially, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"[Kremlin Press Secretary] Dmitry Peskov has reiterated this several times. Our contacts on the Ukrainian issue continue informally and confidentially; for quite some time, we have seen no realistic prospects for resuming dialogue. The mediators, as our US colleagues volunteered to be, are currently preoccupied with other matters. And since the same mediation team covers all areas of foreign policy, a pause has emerged," the foreign minister explained.

"We continue working on the president's tasks, providing diplomatic support for the special military operation," Lavrov added.

Earlier, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia and Ukraine continue contacting the United States through their own channels and exchanging information. The Kremlin hopes that, in the foreseeable future, US negotiators will have more time and opportunities to focus on the Ukrainian settlement.