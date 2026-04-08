Belgian foreign minister says he narrowly missed being hit by Israeli strike in Beirut

BRUSSELS, April 8. /TASS/. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot has stated on social media X that he narrowly missed being caught in another Israeli strike on Beirut, which was carried out a few hundred meters from the Belgian embassy, where the minister and his delegation were located.

"I had barely welcomed the proposal of the President of Lebanon to begin ceasefire negotiations with Israel when Israel, without any warning, carried out one of the most powerful strikes since the start of the conflict. According to available information, hundreds of civilians have been affected. My delegation and I were in the embassy, just a few hundred meters from the site where the rocket strikes were carried out," Prevot declared.

He did not comment in any way on Israel’s actions.

Prevot has arrived in Lebanon today, in his own words, "to support the peace process."