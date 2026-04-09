MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The European Union's ban on Russian energy imports amid the war against Iran has condemned Europe to a severe crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said.

"The EU's self-imposed ban on Russian energy imports amid the war against Iran has condemned Europe to a severe energy crisis," he said at the International Conference on Humanitarian Action, Remedy and Responsibility in the Unilateral Sanctions Environment.

As the diplomat noted, the social consequences were not long in coming.

"The standard of living of ordinary Europeans has plummeted, unemployment is rising, and small and medium-sized businesses are going bankrupt. In this context, voices are already being heard, including in European parliaments, calling for the lifting of the restrictions previously imposed on Russia," Lyubinsky said.