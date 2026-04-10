Washington Capitals nominate Ovechkin for 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. The Washington Capitals have nominated Alexander Ovechkin for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the NHL club announced.

The award, first presented in 1988 by the National Hockey League in honor of Frank "King" Clancy, has since been given annually to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice." Each team can nominate one player only.

Ovechkin is the greatest sniper in NHL regular season history with 928 goals. Taking the regular season and playoffs together, the Russian hockey star, who boasts a 1,005 combined-goal tally, now trails only Wayne Gretzky with 1,016 total goals.

Ovechkin is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026. The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. Ovechkin led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club’s history.

Earlier, TASS reported that the Russian hockey star had been nominated by his club for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport of hockey.