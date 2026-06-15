Sweden crush Tunisia 5-1 in their Group F opener

MEXICO CITY, June 15. /TASS/. Sweden thrashed Tunisia 5-1 in their Group F opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Mexican city of Guadalupe on Monday morning.

Two goals from Yasin Ayari sandwiched strikes from Alexander Isak in the 30th minute, Viktor Gyokeres (59th minute) and Mattias Svanberg (86th minute), while Tunisia’s only goal was scored by Omar Rekik in the 43rd minute.

Sweden now lead Group F after the Netherlands and Japan ended their Group F match on Sunday in a 2-2 draw. The Swedish men face off against the Dutch team on June 20 as Tunisia play Japan on June 21.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.