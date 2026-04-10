Russia wants no truce with Ukraine, but lasting, sustainable peace — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Moscow is not seeking a truce with Kiev but rather a lasting and sustainable peace, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As we have said many times, as well as did our President Vladimir Putin, we do not want a ceasefire, we want peace, lasting and stable," Peskov stressed.

The Kremlin earlier announced President Vladimir Putin’s order for the Easter truce from 4 p.m. Moscow time (1 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until the end of April 12. Russian troops received orders to halt combat operations along the entire front line while remaining prepared to repel any hostile acts or aggression.

This ceasefire will become the fourth truce since the beginning of the special military operation. The first truce was declared for Christmas 2023 from 12 p.m. Moscow time (9 a.m. GMT) on January 6 until 12 a.m. Moscow time (9 p.m. GMT) on January 8. The Kiev regime ignored that truce, which the Kremlin deemed "cynical and inexplicable."

The second truce, an Easter truce, was declared in 2025 from 6 p.m. Moscow time (3 p.m. GMT) on April 19 until 12 a.m. Moscow time on April 21. Ukrainian troops also violated its terms. The third truce was a 72-hour ceasefire declared by Russia on May 8-11, 2025, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Kiev publicly rejected that ceasefire.

Russia also proposed a two-to-three-day truce on specific front sectors in June 2025 to evacuate the bodies of fallen soldiers; Kiev refused.