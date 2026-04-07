US proposes replacing Witkoff with JD Vance on negotiating team, Iran reveals

TEHRAN, April 7. /TASS/. Iran has received a US offer to resolve the conflict that, among other things, includes replacing US special envoy Steve Witkoff with Vice President JD Vance on the negotiating team, Fars news agency reported, citing an official in Tehran.

"[US President Donald] Trump is clearly seeking a meeting and a deal. The latest US proposals include removing Witkoff over his loyalty to the circle of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and engaging with Vance for a serious dialogue in response to demands put forward by the Islamic Republic of Iran," the official noted. According to him, the United States is quite concerned about a possible energy price rise next week amid the ongoing conflict with Iran as it is seeking to avoid that scenario.

There is a good chance that the current round of US negotiations with Iran may lead to a deal by April 7, US President Donald Trump told Axios in an interview on April 5. Earlier, the US leader took to his Truth Social platform to set a deadline for April 6 for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its energy and civilian infrastructure. Later, Trump extended his deadline for a potential deal with Tehran until 8:00 p.m. EST on April 7 (3:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 8).