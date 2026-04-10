MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. As part of security guarantees for Ukraine, Kiev wants to host US and European military bases on its territory, Vladimir Zelensky told reporters.

"With an American or joint American-European military base in Ukraine, we will face fewer risks," the Obschestvennoye news outlet quoted him as saying. According to the head of the Kiev regime, security guarantees should include Western air defense systems "in sufficient quantities" and funding for the Ukrainian armed forces.

"We agreed that we will present our vision, and our partners will respond to such a proposal," Zelensky pointed out.