Iran to demand reparations from US, its allies for damage caused — Khamenei’s envoy

NEW DELHI, April 10. /TASS/. Tehran will demand that the US and its allies pay reparations for the damage caused during the war, and if they refuse, will move to seize US assets and property to recoup its losses, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, a representative of the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader in India, told TASS.

He recalled that one of the ten points in Iran’s ceasefire plan, which was accepted by Washington, was compensation for damage caused. "We will impose them that they have to pay. They’re supposed to pay. If they don’t pay, we know we’ll get it from some their wealth, from some their property," he said.

"They have to pay for that, because without any reason, they attacked Iran," Khamenei’s envoy stressed.

The diplomat went on to detail some of the damage he was talking about: "37,000 houses in Iran, Tehran, in capital. And also, there are a lot of hospitals, a lot of universities, a lot of civilians have been killed also." "They damaged everything. So now they have to pay for that," he added.

Asked which countries Tehran is demanding compensation from, the representative of Iran's supreme leader noted that, in addition to the United States and Israel, this includes those who supported them. "Not only this one, but those others who supported them, also they have to pay for that," he specified.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were targeted. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be direct.