At least 35 space industry companies to move to newly created National Space Center

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Over 30 enterprises of Russia’s rocket and space industry, based in Moscow, will move their production sites to the newly created National Space Center, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov said.

"We now have a single platform, where 35 enterprises will be concentrated in one area," Bakanov said in the National Space Center, visited by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

The National Space Center opened in Moscow on Saturday. A complex of building with the total area of 276,000 square meters, is located in the West of Moscow. It’s a joint project of the Moscow Government and Roscosmos. According to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov, the new center will house, among other things, control centers for Russia’s entire orbital constellation, including communication, navigation and remote sensing satellites. It will also house laboratories and design bureaus.