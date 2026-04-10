Russia records a 30% increase in foreign tourist arrivals this year — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Since the start of 2026, the number of foreign arrivals for tourism in Russia has grown by one-third from the same period last year, the Russian Interior Ministry’s migration service reported.

"Since early this year, the number of registered foreigner arrivals in Russia for tourism has grown considerably, showing a more than 33% increase year-on-year," the service said.

The most foreign tourist arrivals have been recorded in Moscow, St. Petersburg, northwest Russia’s Murmansk Region, the Irkutsk Region in southeastern Siberia and the Primorye Region in the Russian Far East, the Interior Ministry specified.