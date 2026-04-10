Russia’s envoy labels US stance on Iran’s uranium enrichment as counterproductive

VIENNA, April 10. /TASS/. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, described the US position on the Iranian issue as counterproductive.

"The current US position on uranium enrichment in Iran is extremely ideological in nature, illogical and counterproductive. It goes contrary to the nuclear non-proliferation values based on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, as well as the interests of normalization of the situation in the Middle East," he wrote on X.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. The decision followed a proposal by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US leader specified.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster, Tehran put forward 10 conditions for a ceasefire, which the US "was forced to accept." These include a no-attack principle, Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the Islamic Republic, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of reparations, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region.

On Wednesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s Majlis, said that three key provisions of the ceasefire agreement had been violated before the start of the negotiations, including the invasion of Lebanon, the violation of Iranian airspace, and the denial of the Islamic Republic’s right to enrich uranium.