US inflation rises to 3.3%

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. Inflation in the United States accelerated to 3.3%, the US Department of Labor reported.

According to the data, consumer prices rose by 0.9% in March (compared with 0.3% in February). On an annual basis, inflation stood at 3.3% last month. The acceleration was driven by the impact of the US-Israel war with Iran, particularly in the energy sector. Gasoline prices in the United States increased by 21.2% in March, while overall energy prices rose by 10.9%, the Labor Department said.

On March 30, the International Monetary Fund warned that the US and Israel’s military operation against Iran would lead to higher prices and slower global economic growth. While the war may affect the global economy in different ways, all paths lead to rising prices and slower growth, the IMF said.

According to the fund, a short conflict could trigger a sharp increase in oil and gas prices before markets adjust, while a prolonged one could keep energy costs elevated and strain countries dependent on imports. Experts also pointed to a potential intermediate scenario, in which tensions persist, energy remains expensive, inflation proves difficult to contain while uncertainty and geopolitical risks continue. Much will depend on the duration of the conflict, its geographic scope, and the extent of damage to infrastructure and supply chains, the IMF noted.