Nearly 3,200 vessels awaiting safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz — Fox News

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. A backlog of nearly 3,200 vessels, including 800 tankers and cargo ships, has built up near the Strait of Hormuz, awaiting safe passage, Fox News reported.

Almost 20,000 seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are currently waiting for clarifications regarding safe transit through the strait.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian public broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.

Meantime, a source familiar with the matter told TASS that talks between the US and Iran in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad will begin on Saturday and are expected to last several days.