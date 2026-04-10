Current shift in global balance of power is not in US favor, expert says

BANGKOK, April 10. /TASS/. Peace talks between the US and Iran reflect a shift in the global balance of power, Roostum Vansu, Thai expert in international relations and lecturer at the Institute of Peace Studies at Prince of Songkhla University, told TASS.

"The talks in Islamabad <...> are not merely an attempt to de-escalate the conflict but represent a broader restructuring of power in the Middle East—one that the United States is compelled to accept, albeit reluctantly," he pointed out.

"In terms of opportunity, these negotiations may represent the only viable pathway to resolving the escalating global energy crisis. Should an agreement be reached and the Strait of Hormuz fully reopened, soaring oil prices would likely decline rapidly, easing inflationary pressures currently burdening the economies of the United States and Europe. Moreover, this moment presents a significant opportunity to establish a new regional security architecture—one less dependent on external powers, enabling regional actors to collaboratively shape their own security order," he added.

"From the perspective of war objectives, the United States and Israel suffered comprehensive failure across all dimensions. Most notably, their ultimate goal of regime change in Iran not only failed but instead reinforced the stability and legitimacy of the existing regime. <...> Furthermore, Iran’s use of asymmetric warfare and attrition strategies—coordinated with allies such as Hezbollah and the Houthis—has triggered a global energy crisis and inflicted significant damage on US military bases and naval assets," the analyst noted.

The expert emphasized that the implementation of Iran’s ten-point plan "would signify a near-total strategic defeat" for the US.