Budget revenues from investing NWF resources reach $8.5 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Investments of National Wealth Fund (NWF) resources in authorized financial assets provided the Russian federal budget with the revenue of 653.27 bln rubles ($8.5 bln) in 2025, the Russian Finance Ministry said.

"Revenues from investing NWF resources in authorized financial assets received by the federal budget in 2025 amounted to 653,273.31 mln rubles (including the interest on currency accounts with the Bank of Russia - 7,458.09 mln rubles ($96.8 mln), revenues from investments in other financial assets - 645,815.22 mln rubles ($8.4 bln), including dividends from ordinary shares in Sberbank in the amount of 393,464.63 mln rubles ($5.1 bln)," the ministry said.

The return on investing NWF resources at accounts with the Bank of Russia, expressed as the basket of authorized foreign currencies and gold in the depersonalized form, stood at 0.21% per annum (0.95% per annum since establishment of the fund). Profitability expressed in Russian rubles equaled 0.17% per annum (11.93% per annum from creation of the fund).

The return on depositing NWF resources at accounts in the China yuan with the Bank of Russia is 0.35% per annum, the ministry said.