Kiev increases transit of NATO equipment through Moldova — military expert

LUGANSK, April 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command has increased the transit of NATO military aid through Moldova; Kiev is transporting military cargo across the Dniester River via pontoon bridges, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Recently, the Ukrainian armed forces have significantly increased the transfer of military cargo from Moldova across the Dniester River. Specifically, shipments of so-called NATO aid are being sent at night from the town of Cosauti to the towns of Yampol and Porogy in the Vinnitsa Region. To increase the flow of cargo, Ukrainian engineering troops are constructing temporary pontoon crossings and using specialized medium-sized floating transporters," he pointed out.

Marochko added that Kiev is also transferring NATO equipment to the Odessa Region.