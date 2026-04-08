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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

US to not uphold ceasefire if Iran does not open Strait of Hormuz — vice president

JD Vance also said he saw signs "that the straits are starting to reopen"

BUDAPEST, April 8. /TASS/. The United States will not honor its part of the ceasefire terms if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz, Vice President JD Vance told journalists before his departure from Budapest.

"We actually think that we are seeing signs that the straits are starting to reopen," he said when asked about the timeline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"The [US] president [Donald Trump] has been very, very clear. The deal is a ceasefire, a negotiation. That’s what we give, and what they give is that straits are going to be reopened. If we don’t see that happening, the president is not going to abide by our terms if the Iranians are not abiding by their terms," Vance noted.

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