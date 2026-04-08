Iranian forces to respond ‘fittingly’ if Israel continues striking Lebanon — IRGC

TUNIS, April 8. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) has warned that it will respond as it sees fit to Israeli strikes against the territory of Lebanon if they are not halted, the IRGC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"If the aggression against Lebanon is not stopped immediately, we will fulfill our duty and give a fitting rebuff to the aggressors in the region," Tasnim news agency reported citing a statement from the IRGC.

The Israeli army's press service announced earlier in the day that the Israeli Air Force recently completed a new series of strikes across Lebanon.

The attack targeted military installations of the Shiite organization Hezbollah. The strikes were carried out simultaneously over a 10-minute period in Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon. In total, more than 100 targets were hit, according to the Israeli army’s statement.

Lebanese Red Cross Secretary General George Kettaneh stated later on Wednesday that Israel had carried out the most intense strike on the Lebanese capital in recent years, killing at least 80 people and injuring over 200 others.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a mutual decision with Iran to halt hostilities for a two-week period. The move comes in the wake of a proposal from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the US leader specified.