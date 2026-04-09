Israeli actions risk derailing negotiations in Middle East — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Israeli strikes on Lebanon risk disrupting negotiations in the Middle East and could lead to renewed armed confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Such aggressive actions jeopardise the emerging negotiating process and sharply increase the risk of a resumption of a large-scale armed confrontation in the Middle East," she said, commenting on the heavy missile and bombing raids by Israel against Lebanon on April 8.

Zakharova noted that the attacks were carried out almost immediately after a US-Iran agreement on a two-week ceasefire came into effect, at a time when prospects had emerged for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis in the region.