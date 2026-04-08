Russia ready to resume Ukraine talks soon — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia has no intention of delaying the resumption of talks on Ukraine, though the situation also depends on whom the United States appoints to lead its dialogue with Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia.

"The consent of all three parties - Russia, the United States, and Ukraine - is necessary for negotiations to move forward. Right now, much depends on Washington’s decision on who will represent it in the negotiations with Iran," Miroshnik said. "If these are the same negotiators, then this issue may be temporarily postponed, which, however, does not pose a fundamental obstacle to continuing or advancing the negotiation track for a settlement in Ukraine. In any case, I believe that there will be no obstacles or delays in resuming the negotiation process from the Russian side," he added.