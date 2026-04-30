DONETSK, April 30. /TASS/. The Marsianin ("Martian") unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with artificial intelligence technology that are used by the Ukrainian armed forces are also programmed to hit civilian targets, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview.

"There are quite a few new products like this emerging. This drone uses artificial intelligence. But what’s special about it? As practice shows, not only military but also civilian facilities are designated by it as targets," Pushilin said.

He added that the Kiev regime, supported by a number of Western countries, is "acting offhandedly" by attacking civilian targets in the absence of condemnation from the international community.

On April 8, Mayor of Gorlovka Ivan Prikhodko announced that the Ukrainian armed forces had begun using the "Martian" drones to strike the city. The developers of the Tyen (Shadow) drone detectors told TASS that the drone is not of Ukrainian design, and its production is likely based in the United States or an EU country.