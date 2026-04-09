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IN BRIEF: Ukraine readies terrorist attacks on Russian ships off coast of Norway

Ships traveling along sea routes in the Barents and Norwegian Seas from the port of Murmansk and back are under threat, the source said
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, in coordination with military specialists from the Norwegian Navy, is preparing to carry out terrorist attacks against Russian ships in the Barents and Norwegian Seas, a military-diplomatic source reported to TASS.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation.

Information about planned terrorist attacks

- Kiev is preparing to carry out terrorist acts against Russian ships, a military-diplomatic source told TASS.

- The terrorist attacks are being prepared with the assistance of military specialists from the Norwegian Navy.

- Ships traveling along sea routes in the Barents and Norwegian Seas from the port of Murmansk and back are under threat, the agency’s source said.

Ukraine-Norway joint preparation

- According to the source, a group of servicemen (about 50 people) from the 385th Separate Brigade of Naval Unmanned Special Purpose Complexes of the Ukrainian Navy has arrived in Norway.

- Together with specialists from the Norwegian Navy Special Operations Command, the Ukrainian military is practicing the use of unmanned underwater and surface systems in cold temperatures.

- Skill training is being conducted in the Norwegian Sea.

Reaction

- Norway, by aiding the terrorist activities of the Kiev regime, is dragging itself and all of NATO into a military conflict with Russia, a military-political source told TASS.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian ships

- On March 3, the Russian Ministry of Transport reported that the Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz was attacked in the Mediterranean Sea by Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles in close proximity to Malta's territorial waters.

- All 30 crew members managed to escape, two sailors were injured.

- On April 3, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a bulk carrier carrying wheat in the Sea of Azov.

- Emergency services told TASS that the bulk carrier was attacked by a drone.

- It took the sailors two days to reach the shores of the Kherson Region in a capsule boat and make contact. Nine crew members survived, three died.

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