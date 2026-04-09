Ukraine launches seven attacks on DPR over past day

DONETSK, April 9. /TASS/. Over the past day, the Ukrainian military attacked settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) seven times, according to the DPR head’s administration department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes.

"We recorded seven attacks by Ukrainian armed formations," the statement said.

The strikes targeted areas around Gorlovka and Svetlodarsk, damaging four residential buildings, three civilian infrastructure facilities, passenger cars, and a bus. In total, seven munitions were fired.

The department also reported receiving information that a woman was wounded in Gorlovka on April 7.