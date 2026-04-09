US, Israel to rearm during ceasefire with Iran — Dutch expert

THE HAGUE, April 9. /TASS/. During the ceasefire with Iran, the US and Israel will likely focus on replenishing their weapons stockpiles, particularly for interceptor fighters, Dutch political scientist and former professor at the University of Sussex Kees van der Pijl said in an interview with TASS.

"During the ceasefire, the US and Israel will certainly replenish their stockpiles, especially for interceptor fighters," he said, responding to a question about the two countries' possible future actions.

According to the expert, this may indicate a desire by both sides to prepare for a potential continuation of the protracted standoff, even if a short-term pause is in place.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.