Iran will not limit uranium enrichment despite enemy efforts — Iranian vice president

TEHRAN, April 9. /TASS/. The US and Israel will never stop Tehran’s uranium enrichment, Vice President and Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said.

"The assertions and demands of the adversaries aiming to limit Iran's enrichment program are nothing but dreams that will go to the grave with them," the ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Eslami believes the aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran has yielded no results, and now they seek concessions from Tehran during negotiations.