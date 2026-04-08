Federal budget deficit totaled $58.6 bln in Q1 2026 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget deficit is provisionally estimated at 4.6 trillion rubles ($58.6 bln) in January - March 2026, which is 2.6 trillion rubles ($33.1 bln) more than in the like period of 2025, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"According to the preliminary estimate, revenues of the federal budget totaled 8,309 billion rubles ($105.8 bln) in January - March 2026, which is 8.2% lower than revenues received in the relevant period of 2025," the ministry said.

Expenditures of the federal budget are provisionally estimated at 12.9 trillion rubles ($164.2 bln) as of the end of the reporting quarter, up 17% as compared to last-year figures.