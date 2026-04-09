Carlson doubts US-Iran truce is victory for Washington

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. Efforts are being made to present US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a truce with Iran as a victory for Washington, although in reality the United States has suffered a defeat, US journalist Tucker Carlson said.

"Last night seemed like a victory for the United States, even though it was, strictly speaking, probably a loss," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Carlson argued that Washington had failed to bring about a fundamental change in power of the Islamic Republic, while US military bases in the Middle East had sustained serious damage. He recalled that the operation cost hundreds of billions of dollars, and that control over the Strait of Hormuz remains in Tehran’s hands.

The journalist also noted that many view the truce itself as a form of victory, since "a ceasefire is a good thing."

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s readiness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks," provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be direct.