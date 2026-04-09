MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The current European Union’s leadership is disconnected from people’s interests to such a degree that, apparently, it seeks to curb the Earth’s population and considers nuclear weapons an appropriate tool for this, political scientist Dmitry Elovsky told TASS.

This was his comment on data from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service about the EU’s secret work on developing its own nuclear weapons production capabilities.

"The problem of the EU is that it is controlled by a small group of bureaucrats who are completely out of touch with both the national interests of the EU member states and simply the basic interests of the citizens," the political scientist noted. "At some point, they begin to consider nuclear weapons an appropriate tool to curb the planet's population."

Elovsky stated that the EU’s leadership does not think about security, but rather about personal ambitions and their personal view of the future world order. "Unfortunately, their personal views were shaped by an extreme left-wing agenda which suggests that the Earth is under excessive strain due to overpopulation and that the population should be steadily curtailed," the political scientist explained, adding that supporters of this concept use it to justify even the most radical measures.