Attempting to invade Iran will be suicidal for US — Dutch expert

THE HAGUE, April 9. /TASS/. An attempt to launch a full-scale ground operation in Iran would be suicidal for the US, Dutch political scientist and former University of Sussex professor Kees van der Pijl told a TASS correspondent.

"The US considered the scenario of a ground operation in Iran back in the 1990s, and at that time their calculations suggested that Iran would win such war. For the same reason, the US’s military leadership does not support the invasion now, as it would be suicidal for Washington," he said. According to the expert, scenarios involving limited actions and building up military resources remain more realistic than transition to a full-scale ground operation.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved almost all disputed issues and Washington considers the 10 points proposed by Tehran as a "working basis" for further talks. The US president stated that the decision was made with Iran’s readiness to open the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran, in turn, agreed to halt "defensive attacks" as long as no strikes are carried out against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as a mediator between the parties, invited them to talks on April 10. According to the Iranian state television, the talks are expected to be direct.