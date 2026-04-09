Hezbollah warns of further attacks in response to Israel's actions

BEIRUT, April 9. /TASS/. The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah announced a rocket attack on northern Israel in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"In response to the enemy's violation of the ceasefire agreement <...>, fighters of the Islamic resistance launched a rocket attack at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday (11:30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday - TASS), April 9, 2026, on the Jewish settlement Manara," the statement said. "This retaliation will continue until the US-Israeli aggression against our country and our people ceases," it added.

Earlier, Israel's Ynet news website reported that a rocket fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel had been successfully intercepted.