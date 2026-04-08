Ceasefire to cover all locations of Middle East conflict — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Understandings on the ceasefire in the conflict around Iran should cover all the locations of confrontation, Lebanon included, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the review of the situation in the Persian Gulf by the UN Security Council.

"In different formats in recent days, including during communications of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with his Arab counterparts, we attempted to convince our friends not to expedite setting a draft paper for voting, which may bring harm to peaceful efforts for settling the situation in the Persian Gulf," the ministry said.

Owing "to the sound position of the UN Security Council, formed at the insistence of Russia and China, required conditions were managed to be provided for reaching understandings of ceasefire and negotiating process start," the ministry noted. "We are confident they should cover all the locations of confrontation, including Lebanon," it added.