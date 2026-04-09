After meeting with Rutte, Trump recalls disagreements over Greenland

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. Following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump recalled the divisions within the alliance over Greenland, posting a related message on Truth Social.

"NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again. Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice," the US leader wrote. On April 6, he pointed out that disputes within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization initially arose specifically over Greenland.

On January 31, the US administration announced the start of negotiations on the future ownership of Greenland and expressed hope for a deal that would benefit both the US and Europe. Washington said that quite a lot had already been agreed upon. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the US. During his first presidential term, he offered to buy the island, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under this treaty, the US undertook to defend the island from possible aggression. It is home to the US Pituffik Space Base, which performs missile warning and Arctic zone control tasks and employs about 150 US servicemen.