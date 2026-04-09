IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman comments on Easter ceasefire, piracy issue in daily briefing

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed Russia’s plans to protect its interests at sea, the possibility of an Easter ceasefire, and relations with Europe in his daily briefing on Thursday.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

President’s agenda

- Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the foreseeable future: "I can confirm that preparations are indeed underway for such communication. We are preparing for talks. We will issue an announcement on the matter in due course."

Piracy protection

- Moscow considers ·itself entitled to safeguard national interests amid recent incidents of piracy in international waters: "Over the past few months, we have all ·witnessed ·repeated incidents of piracy in international waters. These incidents of piracy have, among other things, harmed Russia’s economic interests. Russia considers itself entitled to and will take measures to protect its interests."

Easter ceasefire

- Putin has so far made no decisions regarding an Easter ceasefire in the special military operation zone: "As of today, the supreme commander-in-chief did not make any decisions."

Russia’s relations with international community

- Moscow does not pose a threat to any country that does not intend to undermine Russia’s security: "Russia does not pose a threat to any country that has no plans to become a center of anti-Russian activities, eliminate the Russian-speaking population or somehow undermine Russia’s national security."

- Russia seeks mutually beneficial relations with all countries: "Russia seeks good and mutually beneficial relations with all countries, including European nations, which, unfortunately, are still completely unwilling to build contact."

- The Kremlin considers French Defense Staff Chief General Fabien Mandon’s concern about Russia posing a threat to be "absolutely groundless."