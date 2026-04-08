US ready to offer Iran ‘a lot’ if it negotiates in good faith — vice president

BUDAPEST, April 8. /TASS/. The United States has much to offer Iran if Tehran negotiates with Washington in good faith, including on nuclear development issues, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"The [US] President [Donald Trump] has also said that we don't want Iran enriching [uranium] towards a nuclear weapon, and we want Iran to give up the nuclear fuel. Those are going to be our demands during the negotiation. And again, we're going to see what the Iranians are willing to give up. If they make a good faith effort to actually give us the things that we need to have a successful negotiation for the security of the American people, I think there's a lot on the other end," he noted. He did not specify whether the United States could drop its demand that Iran fully abandon uranium enrichment, even for civilian purposes.

"If they don't give us what we need, then I think it's going to be bad, but I'm optimistic that the Iranians are going to be smart, that they're going to negotiate in good faith," Vance added.