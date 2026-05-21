Iranian army ready to respond to any aggression, commander says

TEHRAN, May 21. /TASS/. The Iranian army is fully prepared to respond to any aggression against the Islamic Republic, Iranian Army Commander Amir Hatami said during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"The Iranian army, relying on combat experience, strengthening combat readiness, improving coordination between military branches, and enhancing its combat capabilities, is fully prepared to deliver a decisive and proportional response to any threat, aggression, or provocation against the country," the presidential press office said.

On May 18, US President Donald Trump said that he had canceled a new US strike on Iran planned for May 19 at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, which believe an agreement with Tehran on abandoning nuclear weapons can still be reached.

On May 19, Iranian military spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said that Iran would open "new fronts" and use new methods of warfare if the United States and Israel launched further attacks against the country.