White House says Iran agrees to transfer enriched uranium to US

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing that Iran had agreed to transfer its enriched uranium to the United States.

"This (the transfer of uranium - TASS) is on the top of the priority list for the [US] president [Donald Trump] and his negotiating team as they head into this next round of discussions. And as I said in my opener, that is a red line that the president is not going to back away from, and he's committed to ensuring that takes place. We hope it will be through diplomacy," she said.

When asked whether Iranian representatives have given any indication that Tehran was ready to transfer its nuclear fuel, Leavitt said "they have."