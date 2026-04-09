Russia’s Supreme Court recognizes Memorial movement as extremist organization

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court has recognized the Memorial movement (designated as a foreign agent organization in Russia) as an extremist organization and banned its activities in Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court hereby rules that the legal claims on recognizing the Memorial International Public Movement as an extremist organization should be satisfied and its activities on Russian soil should be banned," the court said in a statement.

The court’s decision is immediately enforceable.

The court hearings took place behind closed doors.

The Memorial International Public Movement was founded in Moscow in 1992. In 2016, it was listed as a foreign agent organization. On December 29, 2021, the Moscow City Court ruled that the human rights center of the same name be closed based on a request from the Moscow Prosecutor General’s Office for violating the rules of foreign agent activity. Later, the Russian Supreme Court also ruled to close the Memorial international organization for similar offenses.