Vance says Lebanon not part of ceasefire deal with Iran

BUDAPEST, April 8. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance said Washington had not made any commitments to Tehran regarding the inclusion of Lebanon in the ceasefire and that there was a "misunderstanding" between the sides.

"I think this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't. We never made that promise. We never indicated that was going to be the case. What we said is that the ceasefire would be focused on Iran, and the ceasefire would be focused on America's allies, both Israel and the Gulf Arab states," Vance told journalists in Budapest.