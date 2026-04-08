UN calls for investigation into Israeli strikes on Lebanon after US truce with Iran

GENEVA, April 8. /TASS/. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called for an investigation and for those responsible for organizing the massive strikes on Lebanon to be held accountable. These strikes were carried out by Israel on April 8, immediately after the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

In his opinion, "the scale of the killing and destruction in Lebanon today is nothing short of horrific." It is noted that Israel carried out about 100 strikes across the Arab republic within 10 minutes. "Such carnage, within hours of agreeing to a ceasefire with Iran, defies belief. It places enormous pressure on a fragile peace, which is so desperately needed by civilians," the press service of the office he heads quotes Turk as saying.

The High Commissioner pointed out the need for "prompt and independent investigations into all alleged violations," as well as holding the perpetrators accountable. "The scale of such actions, coupled with statements by Israeli officials indicating an intention to occupy or even annex parts of southern Lebanon, are deeply troubling," Turk emphasized.