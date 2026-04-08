FACTBOX: Recent developments in the Middle East

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Ceasefire violations have been recorded in several locations in the Middle East conflict zone, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced.

Passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has been suspended due to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, while Iran is considering retaliatory strikes against Israel due to the ceasefire violation.

TASS has compiled the main information on the situation in the region.

Ceasefire violations

- Ceasefire violations have been recorded in several locations in the Middle East conflict zone, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced.

- Sharif called on all parties to exercise restraint and adhere to the agreed-upon two-week ceasefire, "so that diplomacy can play a leading role in the peaceful resolution of the conflict."

- Saudi Arabia intercepted nine UAVs in the past few hours, according to a post on the country's Defense Ministry's social media page.

- The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran's elite military unit) claimed to have intercepted an Israeli drone in the skies over Iran after the ceasefire had been declared.

- Israel may resume missile strikes on Beirut, and all citizens should leave the city streets as soon as possible, the Lebanese Interior Ministry said in a statement to residents of the capital.

- The United States and Israel violated the ceasefire agreement with Iran by attacking an oil refinery on the Iranian island of Lavan, according to the Iranian television channel Press TV.

- Iran's Mehr news agency reported a series of explosions on Sirri Island in southern Iran. The cause is unknown.

Iran's response to ceasefire violations

- Iran is considering a retaliatory operation against Israeli military targets in response to the strikes on Lebanon following the ceasefire, Fars News Agency reported, citing an unnamed source.

- According to the source, there is a growing belief in Tehran that the continuation of Israeli attacks despite the declared ceasefire indicates either that the US is unable to control Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or that Washington has given the Jewish state free rein.

- The IRGC stated that any violation of Iranian airspace by any Israeli or American aircraft will be considered a violation of the previously announced ceasefire.

- Iran may withdraw from the peace agreement if Israel continues to violate the ceasefire and attack Lebanon, Tasnim news agency reported, citing sources.

- According to the source, the cessation of hostilities against Hezbollah in Lebanon was one of the terms of the agreement, and therefore Tehran reserves the right to withdraw from it.

Strait of Hormuz closure due to attacks

- Iran has suspended shipping through the Strait of Hormuz due to ceasefire violations, the Fars news agency reported.

- According to the agency, shipping transit has been temporarily halted due to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

- Two oil tankers have reportedly passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire began.

Parties’ readiness for negotiations

- Sharif announced that US and Iranian delegations will arrive in Pakistan on April 10, Reuters reported.

- As CNN previously reported, the US delegation will include Vice President J.D. Vance, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

- According to the Iranian state television, the talks are expected to be direct.