Envoys from 30 NATO countries to visit Japan for insights into its relations with US — TV

TOKYO, April 9. /TASS/. Representatives of about 30 NATO member states based at the alliance’s headquarters are planning a visit to Japan in mid-May, NHK reported.

According to the broadcaster, the delegation will discuss policy toward Russia and China and meet with representatives of Japan’s defense industry to explore opportunities for further cooperation. The program also includes a visit to the US military base in Yokosuka, near Tokyo.

An alliance representative said the ambassadors seek to understand "how Japan responds to various demands from the United States and maintains good relations with it," NHK reported. The interest in this issue follows criticism of NATO by US President Donald Trump.

NHK noted that this will be the highest-level NATO delegation ever to visit Japan. The group also plans to travel to South Korea as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation in the Asian region.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the US administration is considering withdrawing troops from several European countries in response to their lack of support for Washington’s war against Iran.