UN ready to work with Chubais as Russian president’s special envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 5. /TASS/. The UN Secretariat is looking forward to work with Anatoly Chubais, appointed on Friday as the Russian president’s special envoy for relations with international organizations, UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told TASS on Friday.

"We look forward to working with Amb. Anatoly Chubais in his role as special envoy for President Putin for relations with international organizations. The Russian Federation is critical partner of the United Nations in every facet of our work, including the sustainable development goals," he said

On Friday, December 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed former head of Rusnano corporation Anatoly Chubais as his special envoy for relations with international organizations for purposes of reaching sustainable development goals.

In 2015, UN member states adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes 17 interlinked Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The document was designed to serve as a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all". Each of the 17 goals contains a series of benchmarks intended to be achieved within 15 years.